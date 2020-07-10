2311 W Grapevine Mills Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ice maker oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Area: Grapevine/ Roanoke/ Keller

1 Bed/ 1 Bath/ $1250



Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($170/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Elevators

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens



Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 1014



*pics are of model apartments at this location*



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit



972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com.



Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.

Spirit Real Estate Group



www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com