Grapevine, TX
2204 Chatam Hill St
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:30 PM

2204 Chatam Hill St

2204 Chatham Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Chatham Hill Street, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2204 Chatam Hill St, Grapevine, TX 76051 - Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,352 sq ft, 1 story home in Grapevine! Spacious living room with beautiful wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

(RLNE5118373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Chatam Hill St have any available units?
2204 Chatam Hill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Chatam Hill St have?
Some of 2204 Chatam Hill St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Chatam Hill St currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Chatam Hill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Chatam Hill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 Chatam Hill St is pet friendly.
Does 2204 Chatam Hill St offer parking?
No, 2204 Chatam Hill St does not offer parking.
Does 2204 Chatam Hill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Chatam Hill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Chatam Hill St have a pool?
No, 2204 Chatam Hill St does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Chatam Hill St have accessible units?
No, 2204 Chatam Hill St does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Chatam Hill St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 Chatam Hill St does not have units with dishwashers.

