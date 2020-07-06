All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:31 AM

2140 Lakeridge Drive

2140 Lakeridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2140 Lakeridge Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 Lakeridge Drive have any available units?
2140 Lakeridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
Is 2140 Lakeridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Lakeridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Lakeridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2140 Lakeridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2140 Lakeridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2140 Lakeridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2140 Lakeridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2140 Lakeridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Lakeridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2140 Lakeridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2140 Lakeridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2140 Lakeridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Lakeridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2140 Lakeridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2140 Lakeridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2140 Lakeridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

