214 Nw Crossroads
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

214 Nw Crossroads

214 W Northwest Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

214 W Northwest Hwy, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Lease ends in December. Washer/Dryer included inside apartment. Fireplace. Spacious two bedroom with 2 bathroom. Walk in Closet. Refrigerator/Stove/Microwave included. Pool, gym, hot tub, gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Nw Crossroads have any available units?
214 Nw Crossroads doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Nw Crossroads have?
Some of 214 Nw Crossroads's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Nw Crossroads currently offering any rent specials?
214 Nw Crossroads is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Nw Crossroads pet-friendly?
No, 214 Nw Crossroads is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 214 Nw Crossroads offer parking?
Yes, 214 Nw Crossroads offers parking.
Does 214 Nw Crossroads have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 Nw Crossroads offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Nw Crossroads have a pool?
Yes, 214 Nw Crossroads has a pool.
Does 214 Nw Crossroads have accessible units?
No, 214 Nw Crossroads does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Nw Crossroads have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Nw Crossroads does not have units with dishwashers.

