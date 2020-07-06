214 Nw Crossroads

Lease ends in December. Washer/Dryer included inside apartment. Fireplace. Spacious two bedroom with 2 bathroom. Walk in Closet. Refrigerator/Stove/Microwave included. Pool, gym, hot tub, gated community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
