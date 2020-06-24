2132 Brookgate Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Gorgeous home in exemplary CARROLL - Southlake ISD with oversized 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. All bedrooms have walk-in closets offering ample storage. Large master downstairs with dual vanity and separate tub-shower. Secondary master upstairs with private en-suite. Open game room-den on second floor with tons of natural lighting. Large covered patio offering a great outdoor living space. Minutes from DFW Airport, Historic Grapevine Main Street and Southlake Town Square.