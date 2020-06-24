All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 2132 Brookgate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2132 Brookgate Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2132 Brookgate Drive

2132 Brookgate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2132 Brookgate Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Winding Creek Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in exemplary CARROLL - Southlake ISD with oversized 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. All bedrooms have walk-in closets offering ample storage. Large master downstairs with dual vanity and separate tub-shower. Secondary master upstairs with private en-suite. Open game room-den on second floor with tons of natural lighting. Large covered patio offering a great outdoor living space. Minutes from DFW Airport, Historic Grapevine Main Street and Southlake Town Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 Brookgate Drive have any available units?
2132 Brookgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2132 Brookgate Drive have?
Some of 2132 Brookgate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 Brookgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Brookgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Brookgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2132 Brookgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2132 Brookgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2132 Brookgate Drive offers parking.
Does 2132 Brookgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 Brookgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Brookgate Drive have a pool?
No, 2132 Brookgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2132 Brookgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 2132 Brookgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Brookgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2132 Brookgate Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
925 Main Street
925 S Main St
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary