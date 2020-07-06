All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 2116 Sagebrush Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2116 Sagebrush Trail
Last updated June 11 2019 at 6:09 AM

2116 Sagebrush Trail

2116 Sagebrush Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2116 Sagebrush Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great property in north Grapevine! 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Great backyard! Walking distance to Dove Park. New carpet being added on June 14th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Sagebrush Trail have any available units?
2116 Sagebrush Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Sagebrush Trail have?
Some of 2116 Sagebrush Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Sagebrush Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Sagebrush Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Sagebrush Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Sagebrush Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2116 Sagebrush Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Sagebrush Trail offers parking.
Does 2116 Sagebrush Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Sagebrush Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Sagebrush Trail have a pool?
No, 2116 Sagebrush Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Sagebrush Trail have accessible units?
No, 2116 Sagebrush Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Sagebrush Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Sagebrush Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road
Grapevine, TX 76051
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary