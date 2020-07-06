Rent Calculator
Last updated June 11 2019 at 6:09 AM
2116 Sagebrush Trail
Location
2116 Sagebrush Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great property in north Grapevine! 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Great backyard! Walking distance to Dove Park. New carpet being added on June 14th!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2116 Sagebrush Trail have any available units?
2116 Sagebrush Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grapevine, TX
.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grapevine Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2116 Sagebrush Trail have?
Some of 2116 Sagebrush Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2116 Sagebrush Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Sagebrush Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Sagebrush Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Sagebrush Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grapevine
.
Does 2116 Sagebrush Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Sagebrush Trail offers parking.
Does 2116 Sagebrush Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Sagebrush Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Sagebrush Trail have a pool?
No, 2116 Sagebrush Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Sagebrush Trail have accessible units?
No, 2116 Sagebrush Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Sagebrush Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Sagebrush Trail has units with dishwashers.
