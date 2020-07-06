1916 Everglade Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful move in ready updated 1 story brick home nestled on quiet cul-de-sac lot. Close to downtown Grapevine, schools, dining, shopping & less than 10 miles from DFW Airport. Appreciate the main living area featuring vaulted ceiling and stone gas fireplace. Remodeled kitchen including white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Master suite includes separate sitting area-office , master bath with granite counters. Separate heated-ac'd sun room overlooking covered deck and beautiful backyard with mature trees to enjoy the outdoors.