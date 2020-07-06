All apartments in Grapevine
1916 Everglade Court

Location

1916 Everglade Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful move in ready updated 1 story brick home nestled on quiet cul-de-sac lot. Close to downtown Grapevine, schools, dining, shopping & less than 10 miles from DFW Airport. Appreciate the main living area featuring vaulted ceiling and stone gas fireplace. Remodeled kitchen including white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Master suite includes separate sitting area-office , master bath with granite counters. Separate heated-ac'd sun room overlooking covered deck and beautiful backyard with mature trees to enjoy the outdoors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Everglade Court have any available units?
1916 Everglade Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Everglade Court have?
Some of 1916 Everglade Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Everglade Court currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Everglade Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Everglade Court pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Everglade Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1916 Everglade Court offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Everglade Court offers parking.
Does 1916 Everglade Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Everglade Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Everglade Court have a pool?
No, 1916 Everglade Court does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Everglade Court have accessible units?
No, 1916 Everglade Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Everglade Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Everglade Court has units with dishwashers.

