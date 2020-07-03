All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated October 25 2019 at 10:10 PM

1910 Wood Creek Drive

1910 Wood Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Wood Creek Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Amazing 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,065 sq ft, 1 story home in Grapevine! Open living room with charming fireplace! Formal dining and living rooms. Beautiful wood floors throughout! Kitchen with lots of cabinet space and breakfast area. Spacious rooms throughout. Master suite with dual sinks and garden tub! Covered patio in backyard. Big backyard with mature trees, perfect for pets! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Wood Creek Drive have any available units?
1910 Wood Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 Wood Creek Drive have?
Some of 1910 Wood Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Wood Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Wood Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Wood Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 Wood Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1910 Wood Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1910 Wood Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1910 Wood Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Wood Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Wood Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1910 Wood Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Wood Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1910 Wood Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Wood Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Wood Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

