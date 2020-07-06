All apartments in Grapevine
Location

1813 Chaparral Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Charming Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on a QUIET Cul-De-Sac in highly sought after Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! Beautiful Laminate Flooring in Entry, Hall, Living, & Formal Dining~Updated Carpet in Bedrooms~Newer Kitchen Appliances with Washer-Dryer-Refrigerator Included~Decorative Wood Burning Fireplace & Mantel~Good Size Master Suite with Updated Bath & 2 Separate Closets~Lovely Backyard Oasis w Large Mature Trees-Manicured Landscaping & Full Sprinkler System~Nearby Walking Trail Connects to a Jogging-Bike Path & Minutes Away to Dove Park with Playgrounds-Pool-Tennis-Basketball-Sand Volleyball Courts & Pavilions for Picnics~GREAT Location! Close to Downtown Grapevine-DFW Airport-Grapevine Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Chaparral Court have any available units?
1813 Chaparral Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Chaparral Court have?
Some of 1813 Chaparral Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Chaparral Court currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Chaparral Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Chaparral Court pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Chaparral Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1813 Chaparral Court offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Chaparral Court offers parking.
Does 1813 Chaparral Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1813 Chaparral Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Chaparral Court have a pool?
Yes, 1813 Chaparral Court has a pool.
Does 1813 Chaparral Court have accessible units?
No, 1813 Chaparral Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Chaparral Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 Chaparral Court has units with dishwashers.

