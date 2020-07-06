1813 Chaparral Court

Amenities

Charming Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on a QUIET Cul-De-Sac in highly sought after Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! Beautiful Laminate Flooring in Entry, Hall, Living, & Formal Dining~Updated Carpet in Bedrooms~Newer Kitchen Appliances with Washer-Dryer-Refrigerator Included~Decorative Wood Burning Fireplace & Mantel~Good Size Master Suite with Updated Bath & 2 Separate Closets~Lovely Backyard Oasis w Large Mature Trees-Manicured Landscaping & Full Sprinkler System~Nearby Walking Trail Connects to a Jogging-Bike Path & Minutes Away to Dove Park with Playgrounds-Pool-Tennis-Basketball-Sand Volleyball Courts & Pavilions for Picnics~GREAT Location! Close to Downtown Grapevine-DFW Airport-Grapevine Lake!