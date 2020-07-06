1807 W Wall Street

1807 West Wall Street, Grapevine, TX 76051 Ridgecrest Grapevine
Great Duplex in a wonderful location with quick access to 114, Two large bedrooms, Two full baths, Refrigerator on site, electric range and oven. Pets subject to one time nonrefundable pet fee of $250 per pet. Apply online at go4rent.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
