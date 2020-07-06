All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:43 PM

1807 W Wall Street

1807 West Wall Street · No Longer Available
Location

1807 West Wall Street, Grapevine, TX 76051
Ridgecrest Grapevine

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Duplex in a wonderful location with quick access to 114, Two large bedrooms, Two full baths, Refrigerator on site, electric range and oven. Pets subject to one time nonrefundable pet fee of $250 per pet. Apply online at go4rent.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 W Wall Street have any available units?
1807 W Wall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 W Wall Street have?
Some of 1807 W Wall Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 W Wall Street currently offering any rent specials?
1807 W Wall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 W Wall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 W Wall Street is pet friendly.
Does 1807 W Wall Street offer parking?
Yes, 1807 W Wall Street offers parking.
Does 1807 W Wall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 W Wall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 W Wall Street have a pool?
No, 1807 W Wall Street does not have a pool.
Does 1807 W Wall Street have accessible units?
No, 1807 W Wall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 W Wall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 W Wall Street has units with dishwashers.

