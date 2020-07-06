1807 W Wall Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Duplex in a wonderful location with quick access to 114, Two large bedrooms, Two full baths, Refrigerator on site, electric range and oven. Pets subject to one time nonrefundable pet fee of $250 per pet. Apply online at go4rent.com