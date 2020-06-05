All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 1717 Parkwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1717 Parkwood Drive
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:25 PM

1717 Parkwood Drive

1717 Parkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1717 Parkwood Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unbelievable Grapevine location! This Fabulous 1 story 3 BR 2 BA home is located in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD*Fresh interior paint*Laminate flooring throughout*Custom painted cabinets throughout* Kitchen features Viking SS appliances, granite counters, and pendant lighting*Spacious Family Room is anchored with a fireplace*Formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room*Master suite features quartz counters, a garden tub, and a separate shower*Secondary bath features quartz counter*Newer windows throughout for energy efficiency*No backyard neighbor*Short Term Lease may be available for premium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Parkwood Drive have any available units?
1717 Parkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Parkwood Drive have?
Some of 1717 Parkwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Parkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Parkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Parkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Parkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1717 Parkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Parkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1717 Parkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Parkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Parkwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1717 Parkwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Parkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1717 Parkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Parkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Parkwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary