1717 Parkwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unbelievable Grapevine location! This Fabulous 1 story 3 BR 2 BA home is located in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD*Fresh interior paint*Laminate flooring throughout*Custom painted cabinets throughout* Kitchen features Viking SS appliances, granite counters, and pendant lighting*Spacious Family Room is anchored with a fireplace*Formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room*Master suite features quartz counters, a garden tub, and a separate shower*Secondary bath features quartz counter*Newer windows throughout for energy efficiency*No backyard neighbor*Short Term Lease may be available for premium.