1705 Chris Craft Drive

Cozy apartment in walking distance to Lake Grapevine. Granite countertops, hardwood oak floors and carpet in bedroom. Victorian style bathroom vanity, deep tub for soaking baths and shower. Appliances included with under cabinet mounted lighting. Onsite laundry facilities. Closes to historic downtown area and convenient to major highways. Great private location in the complex. Application fee $50 for 18 years and up. Leasing guidelines in documents. Come take a look and make this your new home!!!