1703 Foxchase Lane
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:29 AM
1703 Foxchase Lane
1703 Foxchase Lane
No Longer Available
Location
1703 Foxchase Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location!!! This wonderful spacious Hunters Ridge home is located in the heart of Grapevine, within steps of Dove Park, Dove Elementary School and Grapevine Lake Trails.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1703 Foxchase Lane have any available units?
1703 Foxchase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grapevine, TX
.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grapevine Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1703 Foxchase Lane have?
Some of 1703 Foxchase Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1703 Foxchase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Foxchase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Foxchase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1703 Foxchase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grapevine
.
Does 1703 Foxchase Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1703 Foxchase Lane offers parking.
Does 1703 Foxchase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Foxchase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Foxchase Lane have a pool?
No, 1703 Foxchase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Foxchase Lane have accessible units?
No, 1703 Foxchase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Foxchase Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 Foxchase Lane has units with dishwashers.
