All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 1630 Choteau Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1630 Choteau Circle
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:16 PM

1630 Choteau Circle

1630 Choteau Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1630 Choteau Circle, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful, spacious, low-maintenance townhome with a fenced yard & private, serene setting in the heart of Grapevine. Wood floors, 2 fireplaces, 2 living areas, granite in master bath. 2 bedrooms with large walk-in closets. . Prime location & walking distance to Grapevine lake, Ballfield Park, Silver Lake Branch & award-winning elementary school. Easy access to shopping, Historic downtown, DFW Airport & Hwys 114, 26. Enjoy a community with a pool & front yard maintined by the HOA. Fabulous covered patio. Washer-dryer & refrigerator are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Choteau Circle have any available units?
1630 Choteau Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 Choteau Circle have?
Some of 1630 Choteau Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Choteau Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Choteau Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Choteau Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Choteau Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1630 Choteau Circle offer parking?
No, 1630 Choteau Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1630 Choteau Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 Choteau Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Choteau Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1630 Choteau Circle has a pool.
Does 1630 Choteau Circle have accessible units?
No, 1630 Choteau Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Choteau Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 Choteau Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary