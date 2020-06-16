1630 Choteau Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Beautiful, spacious, low-maintenance townhome with a fenced yard & private, serene setting in the heart of Grapevine. Wood floors, 2 fireplaces, 2 living areas, granite in master bath. 2 bedrooms with large walk-in closets. . Prime location & walking distance to Grapevine lake, Ballfield Park, Silver Lake Branch & award-winning elementary school. Easy access to shopping, Historic downtown, DFW Airport & Hwys 114, 26. Enjoy a community with a pool & front yard maintined by the HOA. Fabulous covered patio. Washer-dryer & refrigerator are included.