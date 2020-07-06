1619 Hyland Greens Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

6mo -2yr lease available. Quiet lake neighborhood, direct access from back gate to Lake Grapevine miles of biking & hiking trails, forest preserve, & parks, sport fields & Scotts Landing Marina. 1 block away Dove Elem & Park, pool, tennis, basketball & volleyball, tennis, elementary, nearby Scotts Landing Marina, soccer & baseball fields. 2 large living areas with raised beam ceilings separated by double sided FP & drybar. Eatin kitchen, dining or study & front living view private backyard with 12x10 covered porch + 8x22 deck with gas BBQ stub. Updates: kitchen & bath counters, scraped hardwood & tile floors, carpet in bedrooms only, AC, skylights & solar tubes. Kitchen cabinets will be painted light gray.