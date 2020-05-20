All apartments in Grapevine
1507 Cimarron Trail

Location

1507 Cimarron Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,367 sq ft, 1 story home in Grapevine! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Cimarron Trail have any available units?
1507 Cimarron Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 Cimarron Trail have?
Some of 1507 Cimarron Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Cimarron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Cimarron Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Cimarron Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 Cimarron Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1507 Cimarron Trail offer parking?
No, 1507 Cimarron Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1507 Cimarron Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 Cimarron Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Cimarron Trail have a pool?
No, 1507 Cimarron Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Cimarron Trail have accessible units?
No, 1507 Cimarron Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Cimarron Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 Cimarron Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

