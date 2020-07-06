All apartments in Grapevine
Grapevine, TX
1441 Thistlewood Lane
1441 Thistlewood Lane

1441 Thistlewood Lane · No Longer Available
Grapevine
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

1441 Thistlewood Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Thistlewood Lane have any available units?
1441 Thistlewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
Is 1441 Thistlewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Thistlewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Thistlewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 Thistlewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1441 Thistlewood Lane offer parking?
No, 1441 Thistlewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1441 Thistlewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Thistlewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Thistlewood Lane have a pool?
No, 1441 Thistlewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Thistlewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1441 Thistlewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Thistlewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Thistlewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Thistlewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 Thistlewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

