Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1441 Thistlewood Lane
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:52 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1441 Thistlewood Lane
1441 Thistlewood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1441 Thistlewood Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1441 Thistlewood Lane have any available units?
1441 Thistlewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grapevine, TX
.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grapevine Rent Report
.
Is 1441 Thistlewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Thistlewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Thistlewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 Thistlewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1441 Thistlewood Lane offer parking?
No, 1441 Thistlewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1441 Thistlewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Thistlewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Thistlewood Lane have a pool?
No, 1441 Thistlewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Thistlewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1441 Thistlewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Thistlewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Thistlewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Thistlewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 Thistlewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
