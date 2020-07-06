All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated September 10 2019

1440 Ryan Ct

1440 Ryan Court · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Ryan Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1440 Ryan Ct, Grapevine, TX 76051 - **We will waive the application fees and the admin fee**

Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,850 sq ft, 2 story home in Grapevine! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

(RLNE5076639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Ryan Ct have any available units?
1440 Ryan Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Ryan Ct have?
Some of 1440 Ryan Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Ryan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Ryan Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Ryan Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 Ryan Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1440 Ryan Ct offer parking?
No, 1440 Ryan Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1440 Ryan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Ryan Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Ryan Ct have a pool?
No, 1440 Ryan Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Ryan Ct have accessible units?
No, 1440 Ryan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Ryan Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 Ryan Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

