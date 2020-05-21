All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:45 AM

1439 Thistlewood Lane

1439 Thistlewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1439 Thistlewood Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee and the admin fee**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,438 sq ft, 1 story home in Grapevine! **NEWLY INSTALLED SOD** Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with deck, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 Thistlewood Lane have any available units?
1439 Thistlewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 Thistlewood Lane have?
Some of 1439 Thistlewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 Thistlewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1439 Thistlewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 Thistlewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1439 Thistlewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1439 Thistlewood Lane offer parking?
No, 1439 Thistlewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1439 Thistlewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 Thistlewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 Thistlewood Lane have a pool?
No, 1439 Thistlewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1439 Thistlewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1439 Thistlewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 Thistlewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1439 Thistlewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

