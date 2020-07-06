1422 Rio Bend Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful light & bright custom home in North Grapevine boutique neighborhood. One mile to boat launch at Lake Grapevine & 1.5 miles to Scott's Landing boat slip & marina. Oak Grove biking & walking trails start around the corner. Convenient location within 10 minutes of DFW airport, no airport noise and approx. one mile to historic downtown Grapevine. Too many updates to list: Patio with surround sound, 4 car parking drive, oversized 2 car garage. Large terraced backyard, fenced, gas hook-up for grill, gorgeous natural rock wall & stairs, gardens & mature tree! Gas fireplace. Two AC units! Hardwood, granite, stainless, upgraded ceiling fans, lighting, plantation shutters!