All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 1422 Rio Bend Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1422 Rio Bend Court
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:42 PM

1422 Rio Bend Court

1422 Rio Bend Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1422 Rio Bend Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful light & bright custom home in North Grapevine boutique neighborhood. One mile to boat launch at Lake Grapevine & 1.5 miles to Scott's Landing boat slip & marina. Oak Grove biking & walking trails start around the corner. Convenient location within 10 minutes of DFW airport, no airport noise and approx. one mile to historic downtown Grapevine. Too many updates to list: Patio with surround sound, 4 car parking drive, oversized 2 car garage. Large terraced backyard, fenced, gas hook-up for grill, gorgeous natural rock wall & stairs, gardens & mature tree! Gas fireplace. Two AC units! Hardwood, granite, stainless, upgraded ceiling fans, lighting, plantation shutters!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Rio Bend Court have any available units?
1422 Rio Bend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 Rio Bend Court have?
Some of 1422 Rio Bend Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Rio Bend Court currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Rio Bend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Rio Bend Court pet-friendly?
No, 1422 Rio Bend Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1422 Rio Bend Court offer parking?
Yes, 1422 Rio Bend Court offers parking.
Does 1422 Rio Bend Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1422 Rio Bend Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Rio Bend Court have a pool?
No, 1422 Rio Bend Court does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Rio Bend Court have accessible units?
No, 1422 Rio Bend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Rio Bend Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 Rio Bend Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary