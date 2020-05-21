Wonderful 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage home within walking distance of Grapevine's Main Street and Recreation Center! Beautiful floors, granite countertops, eat-in kitchen, and more. Pets are subject to approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1310 Hill Street have any available units?
1310 Hill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Hill Street have?
Some of 1310 Hill Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Hill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Hill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Hill Street is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Hill Street offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Hill Street offers parking.
Does 1310 Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Hill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Hill Street have a pool?
No, 1310 Hill Street does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Hill Street have accessible units?
No, 1310 Hill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Hill Street has units with dishwashers.
