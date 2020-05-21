128 Satinwood

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful David Weekley Craftsman style Home in Desirable Silver Lake Villas. Open concept Plan with lot's of

charm & room for entertaining. Cozy window seats throughout add a custom feature. Home boasts wood floors, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Wet Bar, Designer Lighting, Surround Sound & more. The luxurious Master Suite has spa like features including Jetted Tub. An added bonus is the over 800 SF Living Area upstairs with endless Living Opportunities. Home sits on a Private Corner over sized lot with front and rear covered porches & Arbor. Ideal location within Walking distance to Historic Grapevine & the Lake. Elementary School is in the neighborhood. UPDATED HVAC SYSTEM, WATER HEATER & FENCE 2018