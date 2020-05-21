All apartments in Grapevine
128 Satinwood

128 Satinwood · No Longer Available
Location

128 Satinwood, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful David Weekley Craftsman style Home in Desirable Silver Lake Villas. Open concept Plan with lot's of
charm & room for entertaining. Cozy window seats throughout add a custom feature. Home boasts wood floors, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Wet Bar, Designer Lighting, Surround Sound & more. The luxurious Master Suite has spa like features including Jetted Tub. An added bonus is the over 800 SF Living Area upstairs with endless Living Opportunities. Home sits on a Private Corner over sized lot with front and rear covered porches & Arbor. Ideal location within Walking distance to Historic Grapevine & the Lake. Elementary School is in the neighborhood. UPDATED HVAC SYSTEM, WATER HEATER & FENCE 2018

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Satinwood have any available units?
128 Satinwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 Satinwood have?
Some of 128 Satinwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Satinwood currently offering any rent specials?
128 Satinwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Satinwood pet-friendly?
No, 128 Satinwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 128 Satinwood offer parking?
Yes, 128 Satinwood offers parking.
Does 128 Satinwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Satinwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Satinwood have a pool?
No, 128 Satinwood does not have a pool.
Does 128 Satinwood have accessible units?
No, 128 Satinwood does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Satinwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Satinwood has units with dishwashers.

