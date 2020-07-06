All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1228 Berkley Drive

1228 Berkley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1228 Berkley Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
College Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Dec Movein Special. Flexible Short Term lease Furnished or Unfurnished available.. Spacious 4 Bedrooms with WI closets, Large formals, open concept kitchen with stainless appliances & fridge. Walking distance to downtown Grapevine eateries & entertainment, recreation center, tennis park & botanic garden. Enjoy nearby Lake Grapevine trails, marinas and golf course. Pool and lawn maintenance provided. This private backyard offers great entertainment with pool, pergola, BBQ grill, pass thru bar slider window & 2 slider doors to pool deck. Fresh paint & carpet, laminate hardwoods. Updates to Master bath, HVAC, ducts, radiant barrier, roof & roof vents, water heater, LED lights & ceiling fans, & LG washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Berkley Drive have any available units?
1228 Berkley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 Berkley Drive have?
Some of 1228 Berkley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Berkley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Berkley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Berkley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1228 Berkley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1228 Berkley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1228 Berkley Drive offers parking.
Does 1228 Berkley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 Berkley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Berkley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1228 Berkley Drive has a pool.
Does 1228 Berkley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1228 Berkley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Berkley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 Berkley Drive has units with dishwashers.

