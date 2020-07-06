1228 Berkley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Dec Movein Special. Flexible Short Term lease Furnished or Unfurnished available.. Spacious 4 Bedrooms with WI closets, Large formals, open concept kitchen with stainless appliances & fridge. Walking distance to downtown Grapevine eateries & entertainment, recreation center, tennis park & botanic garden. Enjoy nearby Lake Grapevine trails, marinas and golf course. Pool and lawn maintenance provided. This private backyard offers great entertainment with pool, pergola, BBQ grill, pass thru bar slider window & 2 slider doors to pool deck. Fresh paint & carpet, laminate hardwoods. Updates to Master bath, HVAC, ducts, radiant barrier, roof & roof vents, water heater, LED lights & ceiling fans, & LG washer & dryer.