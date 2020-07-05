Rent Calculator
1219 W Hudgins Street
1219 W Hudgins Street
1219 W Hudgins St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1219 W Hudgins St, Grapevine, TX 76051
College Creek
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Completely redone with beautiful finishes in the kitchen and bath.
Now vacant,, ready in a few days,, hurry to show and see.
Call Showing time for access code to the combo box.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1219 W Hudgins Street have any available units?
1219 W Hudgins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grapevine, TX
.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grapevine Rent Report
.
Is 1219 W Hudgins Street currently offering any rent specials?
1219 W Hudgins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 W Hudgins Street pet-friendly?
No, 1219 W Hudgins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grapevine
.
Does 1219 W Hudgins Street offer parking?
No, 1219 W Hudgins Street does not offer parking.
Does 1219 W Hudgins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 W Hudgins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 W Hudgins Street have a pool?
No, 1219 W Hudgins Street does not have a pool.
Does 1219 W Hudgins Street have accessible units?
No, 1219 W Hudgins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 W Hudgins Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 W Hudgins Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 W Hudgins Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1219 W Hudgins Street does not have units with air conditioning.
