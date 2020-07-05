All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated September 19 2019 at 8:07 AM

1209 Eaton Lane

1209 Eaton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Eaton Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051
College Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,749 sq ft, 1 story home in Grapevine! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Eaton Lane have any available units?
1209 Eaton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Eaton Lane have?
Some of 1209 Eaton Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Eaton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Eaton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Eaton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Eaton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Eaton Lane offer parking?
No, 1209 Eaton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1209 Eaton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Eaton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Eaton Lane have a pool?
No, 1209 Eaton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Eaton Lane have accessible units?
No, 1209 Eaton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Eaton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Eaton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

