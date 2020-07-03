Rent Calculator
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:18 AM
1205 Circle View Court
1205 Circle View Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
1205 Circle View Ct, Grapevine, TX 76051
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Forest Lake Subdivision. Home features granite countertops, updated light fixtures, Kenmore stainless appliances, and 2 faux wood blinds throughout. Sought after Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1205 Circle View Court have any available units?
1205 Circle View Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Grapevine, TX
.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
Grapevine Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1205 Circle View Court have?
Some of 1205 Circle View Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1205 Circle View Court currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Circle View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Circle View Court pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Circle View Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Grapevine
.
Does 1205 Circle View Court offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Circle View Court offers parking.
Does 1205 Circle View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Circle View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Circle View Court have a pool?
No, 1205 Circle View Court does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Circle View Court have accessible units?
No, 1205 Circle View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Circle View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Circle View Court has units with dishwashers.
