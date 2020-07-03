All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 1205 Circle View Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1205 Circle View Court
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:18 AM

1205 Circle View Court

1205 Circle View Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1205 Circle View Ct, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Forest Lake Subdivision. Home features granite countertops, updated light fixtures, Kenmore stainless appliances, and 2 faux wood blinds throughout. Sought after Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Circle View Court have any available units?
1205 Circle View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Circle View Court have?
Some of 1205 Circle View Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Circle View Court currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Circle View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Circle View Court pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Circle View Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1205 Circle View Court offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Circle View Court offers parking.
Does 1205 Circle View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Circle View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Circle View Court have a pool?
No, 1205 Circle View Court does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Circle View Court have accessible units?
No, 1205 Circle View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Circle View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Circle View Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
925 Main Street
925 S Main St
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary