120 Dove Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

120 Dove Road

120 S Dove Rd · No Longer Available
Location

120 S Dove Rd, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 1 bed, 1 bath duplex is in a great location. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Dove Road have any available units?
120 Dove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
Is 120 Dove Road currently offering any rent specials?
120 Dove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Dove Road pet-friendly?
No, 120 Dove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 120 Dove Road offer parking?
Yes, 120 Dove Road offers parking.
Does 120 Dove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Dove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Dove Road have a pool?
No, 120 Dove Road does not have a pool.
Does 120 Dove Road have accessible units?
No, 120 Dove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Dove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Dove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Dove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Dove Road does not have units with air conditioning.

