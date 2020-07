Amenities

This great little home is nestled right in downtown Grapevine, and 20 -30 minutes from both Dallas and Fort Worth! Walking distance to tons of restaurants and entertainment on Main Street in Grapevine, and minutes from DFW Airport make this rental a must see! New floors! It boasts 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, living area, and updated kitchen including refrigerator. The back deck is fabulous for entertaining and dining al fresco. Come check out this home before it is gone!