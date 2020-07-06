Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1130 S Pine Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1130 S Pine Street
1130 Pine St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1130 Pine St, Grapevine, TX 76051
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very cute 2-bedroom with wood floors, fireplace with gas starter. Central HVAC. Large landscaped lot. Large separate laundry. Open floor plan,lots of light.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1130 S Pine Street have any available units?
1130 S Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Grapevine, TX
.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
Grapevine Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1130 S Pine Street have?
Some of 1130 S Pine Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1130 S Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1130 S Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 S Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1130 S Pine Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Grapevine
.
Does 1130 S Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1130 S Pine Street offers parking.
Does 1130 S Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 S Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 S Pine Street have a pool?
No, 1130 S Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1130 S Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 1130 S Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 S Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 S Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
