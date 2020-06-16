All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated August 22 2019

1114 Cable Creek Drive

Location

1114 Cable Creek Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee!**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,325 sq ft, 1 story home in Grapevine! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Cable Creek Drive have any available units?
1114 Cable Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 Cable Creek Drive have?
Some of 1114 Cable Creek Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Cable Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Cable Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Cable Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Cable Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Cable Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1114 Cable Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1114 Cable Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Cable Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Cable Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1114 Cable Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Cable Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1114 Cable Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Cable Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Cable Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

