1022 Hummingbird Trail

Nicely updated and ready for new family. Backs up to Corp of Engineer property. Close to Grapevine Lake. Open family room with woodburning fireplace. Large master with oversized closet. Large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
