1022 Hummingbird Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated and ready for new family. Backs up to Corp of Engineer property. Close to Grapevine Lake. Open family room with woodburning fireplace. Large master with oversized closet. Large backyard.