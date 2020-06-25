All apartments in Grapeland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:39 PM

Grapeland Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
227 E Plum · (903) 228-3162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$425.00 monthly rent for a one bedroom on a one year lease (on select units)

Location

227 E Plum, Grapeland, TX 75844

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 24 · Avail. Jul 21

$505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grapeland Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
accessible
on-site laundry
Welcome home to Grapeland Apartments! We are a small apartment community in the heart of Grapeland, Texas. We have one and two bedroom apartment homes. All of our apartments are on the ground floor. Grapeland Apartments is situated within a great location off Spur 287 for fast and easy access to Palestine, Crockett, or any location you desire. Our professional staff will see to your every need! From our management to our maintenance, you will see why living is easy at our community. The quality is evident at Grapeland Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 first applicant, $20 additional applications, $50 for married couple with same last name on ID's
Deposit: $200 one bedroom and $300 two bedroom
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300-$600
limit: 2
rent: $10-$20 per month per pet
restrictions: Must be under 25 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call Leasing Office for parking details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grapeland Apartments have any available units?
Grapeland Apartments has 6 units available starting at $505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Grapeland Apartments have?
Some of Grapeland Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grapeland Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Grapeland Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $425.00 monthly rent for a one bedroom on a one year lease (on select units)
Is Grapeland Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Grapeland Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Grapeland Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Grapeland Apartments offers parking.
Does Grapeland Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grapeland Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grapeland Apartments have a pool?
No, Grapeland Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Grapeland Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Grapeland Apartments has accessible units.
Does Grapeland Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Grapeland Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Grapeland Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Grapeland Apartments has units with air conditioning.
