Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$425.00 monthly rent for a one bedroom on a one year lease (on select units)
Location
227 E Plum, Grapeland, TX 75844
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 hour AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 24 · Avail. Jul 21
$505
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft
Unit 12 · Avail. now
$505
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft
Unit 4 · Avail. now
$505
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grapeland Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
accessible
on-site laundry
Welcome home to Grapeland Apartments! We are a small apartment community in the heart of Grapeland, Texas. We have one and two bedroom apartment homes. All of our apartments are on the ground floor. Grapeland Apartments is situated within a great location off Spur 287 for fast and easy access to Palestine, Crockett, or any location you desire. Our professional staff will see to your every need! From our management to our maintenance, you will see why living is easy at our community. The quality is evident at Grapeland Apartments!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 first applicant, $20 additional applications, $50 for married couple with same last name on ID's