All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like Windscape Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
Windscape Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

Windscape Gardens

Open Now until 5:30pm
3099 Parham Dr · (972) 848-9723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3099 Parham Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3097-214 · Avail. Sep 14

$905

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 3105-138 · Avail. Sep 14

$910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 3105-133 · Avail. Sep 14

$910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3117-268 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,060

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 842 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windscape Gardens.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
parking
bbq/grill
courtyard
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $1/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 55 lbs
Parking Details: Covered parking: $20/month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windscape Gardens have any available units?
Windscape Gardens has 4 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does Windscape Gardens have?
Some of Windscape Gardens's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windscape Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Windscape Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windscape Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Windscape Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Windscape Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Windscape Gardens offers parking.
Does Windscape Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windscape Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windscape Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Windscape Gardens has a pool.
Does Windscape Gardens have accessible units?
No, Windscape Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Windscape Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Windscape Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Windscape Gardens?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity