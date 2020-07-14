Windscape Gardens

Lease Length: 8-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $1/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 55 lbs
Parking Details: Covered parking: $20/month, open lot.