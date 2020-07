Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool bike storage hot tub garage 24hr gym bbq/grill business center carport dog park fire pit game room online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

St. Laurent Luxury Apartment Homes are part of an upscale apartment community located between Dallas and Fort Worth in East Grand Prairie, TX. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and townhomes are rich in amenities and offer spacious floor plans with crown molding, nine-foot ceilings, and wall sconce lighting. Community features include a beautiful clubhouse with resort-style pool, waterfall, and hot tub. St. Laurent Luxury Apartments are located minutes away from I-30 and Toll Road 161. These gorgeous Grand Prairie Apartments are pet-friendly and are located within the desirable Arlington School District just east of Fort Worth and West of Dallas. Stop by today & see for yourself!