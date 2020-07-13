Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym parking pool key fob access volleyball court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse hot tub tennis court

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***At Silverbrook Apartment Homes, in beautiful Grand Prairie, Texas, we are committed to raising the bar in service excellence and setting a whole new standard in apartment living. Service excellence is more than just what we do, it is who we are! While you enjoy a quiet residential lifestyle, you will also benefit from our convenient location. Silverbrook Apartments is located close to The Park’s Mall, The Highlands Shopping Center, Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, Lincoln Square, Hurricane harbor, Six Flags, the AT&T Stadium and so much more! This beautiful, masterfully planned community is near shopping and business, plus we are close to UTA and DFW Airport. Make Silverbrook your home today!