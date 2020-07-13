All apartments in Grand Prairie
Silverbrook Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
2934 Alouette Dr · (972) 435-7096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2934 Alouette Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 20826 · Avail. Aug 4

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 20311 · Avail. Jul 16

$844

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 20116 · Avail. Jul 16

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20715 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 878 sqft

Unit 20524 · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 20113 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 878 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Silverbrook Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
key fob access
volleyball court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
clubhouse
hot tub
tennis court
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***At Silverbrook Apartment Homes, in beautiful Grand Prairie, Texas, we are committed to raising the bar in service excellence and setting a whole new standard in apartment living. Service excellence is more than just what we do, it is who we are! While you enjoy a quiet residential lifestyle, you will also benefit from our convenient location. Silverbrook Apartments is located close to The Park’s Mall, The Highlands Shopping Center, Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, Lincoln Square, Hurricane harbor, Six Flags, the AT&T Stadium and so much more! This beautiful, masterfully planned community is near shopping and business, plus we are close to UTA and DFW Airport. Make Silverbrook your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.9x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant, $50 per married couple
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 amenity fee, $100 hold fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Silverbrook Apartment Homes have any available units?
Silverbrook Apartment Homes has 13 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does Silverbrook Apartment Homes have?
Some of Silverbrook Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Silverbrook Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Silverbrook Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Silverbrook Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Silverbrook Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Silverbrook Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Silverbrook Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Silverbrook Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Silverbrook Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Silverbrook Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Silverbrook Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Silverbrook Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Silverbrook Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Silverbrook Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Silverbrook Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
