Last updated April 15 2019 at 1:46 PM

959 Wood Brook Drive

959 Wood Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

959 Wood Brook Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FABULOUS 1 STORY OPEN CONCEPT 4-2-2 WITH 2 LIV & 2 DIN IN GRAND PRAIRIE AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE LEASE!*Easy access to HWY 360,I-20,161,PGBT with short drive to Grand Prairie Premium Outlets,IKEA,The Parks Mall & Arlington Highlands*CARPET FREE with Tiled Wet areas & beautiful new wood laminate floors*Lrg Kitchen with loads of cabinet-counter space,wrap around Breakfast Bar,tiled backsplash,Casual Dining with window seat & lrg Laundry-Pantry Combination*Spacious Living with corner FP & vaulted ceiling*Split Bedrooms with priv Mstr,9x7 W-I Closet with built-in shelves,dual vanities,Garden Tub & over sized Shower*Lrg bkyrd with open Patio,stained fence & more!*NO SMOKING & NO PETS,NO SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 959 Wood Brook Drive have any available units?
959 Wood Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 959 Wood Brook Drive have?
Some of 959 Wood Brook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 959 Wood Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
959 Wood Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 959 Wood Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 959 Wood Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 959 Wood Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 959 Wood Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 959 Wood Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 959 Wood Brook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 959 Wood Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 959 Wood Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 959 Wood Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 959 Wood Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 959 Wood Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 959 Wood Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

