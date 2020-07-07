Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
953 Indian Hills Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
953 Indian Hills Dr.
953 Indian Hills Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
953 Indian Hills Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4353491)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 953 Indian Hills Dr. have any available units?
953 Indian Hills Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 953 Indian Hills Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
953 Indian Hills Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 Indian Hills Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 953 Indian Hills Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 953 Indian Hills Dr. offer parking?
No, 953 Indian Hills Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 953 Indian Hills Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 Indian Hills Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 Indian Hills Dr. have a pool?
No, 953 Indian Hills Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 953 Indian Hills Dr. have accessible units?
No, 953 Indian Hills Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 953 Indian Hills Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 953 Indian Hills Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 953 Indian Hills Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 953 Indian Hills Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
