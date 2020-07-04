All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 906 Las Palmas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
906 Las Palmas Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

906 Las Palmas Drive

906 Las Palmas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

906 Las Palmas Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"Holiday Special" Receive 2 weeks free rent in January on December moveins!!! Apply Now!!!

Don't miss out to make this 3bd/2bth home yours! This home features an open floor plan and has plenty of storage. The Texas Size backyard will make BBQ's and family gatherings much more memorable!

To view the availability date, be notified when the property is available for viewing, set up a self-showing, or apply please visit: www.GoalProperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Las Palmas Drive have any available units?
906 Las Palmas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 906 Las Palmas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
906 Las Palmas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Las Palmas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 Las Palmas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 906 Las Palmas Drive offer parking?
No, 906 Las Palmas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 906 Las Palmas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Las Palmas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Las Palmas Drive have a pool?
No, 906 Las Palmas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 906 Las Palmas Drive have accessible units?
No, 906 Las Palmas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Las Palmas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Las Palmas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Las Palmas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 Las Palmas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District