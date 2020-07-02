All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:57 PM

902 NE 17th St

902 Northeast 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

902 Northeast 17th Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME !!

HURRY AND LEASE THIS PROPERTY BEFORE IT'S GONE

* BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND CABINETS W/SS RANGE HOOD & DISHWASHER
* FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR WITH MODERN COLORS
* BRAND NEW LAMINATE FLOORING IN COMMON AREAS
* BRAND NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS
* UPDATED BATHROOMS
* TWO CAR GARAGE
We allow pets at $500 each + $20/month/pet rent.
QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
1. All adult occupants must fill out the rental application & supply proof of identity.
2. No Section 8. No Sex Offenders.
3. Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.
4. No evictions or rental collections. Verifiable Rental History or double deposit.
5. Pay 1st Month Rent and full Security Deposit _ON_OR_BEFORE_ move in.

*Equal Opportunity Housing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 NE 17th St have any available units?
902 NE 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 NE 17th St have?
Some of 902 NE 17th St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 NE 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
902 NE 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 NE 17th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 NE 17th St is pet friendly.
Does 902 NE 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 902 NE 17th St offers parking.
Does 902 NE 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 NE 17th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 NE 17th St have a pool?
No, 902 NE 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 902 NE 17th St have accessible units?
No, 902 NE 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 902 NE 17th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 NE 17th St has units with dishwashers.

