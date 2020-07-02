902 Northeast 17th Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME !!
HURRY AND LEASE THIS PROPERTY BEFORE IT'S GONE
* BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND CABINETS W/SS RANGE HOOD & DISHWASHER * FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR WITH MODERN COLORS * BRAND NEW LAMINATE FLOORING IN COMMON AREAS * BRAND NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS * UPDATED BATHROOMS * TWO CAR GARAGE We allow pets at $500 each + $20/month/pet rent. QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA: 1. All adult occupants must fill out the rental application & supply proof of identity. 2. No Section 8. No Sex Offenders. 3. Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent. 4. No evictions or rental collections. Verifiable Rental History or double deposit. 5. Pay 1st Month Rent and full Security Deposit _ON_OR_BEFORE_ move in.
*Equal Opportunity Housing
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 902 NE 17th St have any available units?
902 NE 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.