902 NE 17th St

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

* BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND CABINETS W/SS RANGE HOOD & DISHWASHER

* FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR WITH MODERN COLORS

* BRAND NEW LAMINATE FLOORING IN COMMON AREAS

* BRAND NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS

* UPDATED BATHROOMS

* TWO CAR GARAGE

We allow pets at $500 each + $20/month/pet rent.

QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:

1. All adult occupants must fill out the rental application & supply proof of identity.

2. No Section 8. No Sex Offenders.

3. Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.

4. No evictions or rental collections. Verifiable Rental History or double deposit.

5. Pay 1st Month Rent and full Security Deposit _ON_OR_BEFORE_ move in.



*Equal Opportunity Housing