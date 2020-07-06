All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

841 Pinoak Drive

841 Pinoak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

841 Pinoak Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,951 sf home is located in Grand Prairie, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Pinoak Drive have any available units?
841 Pinoak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 Pinoak Drive have?
Some of 841 Pinoak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Pinoak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
841 Pinoak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Pinoak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 Pinoak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 841 Pinoak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 841 Pinoak Drive offers parking.
Does 841 Pinoak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Pinoak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Pinoak Drive have a pool?
No, 841 Pinoak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 841 Pinoak Drive have accessible units?
No, 841 Pinoak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Pinoak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Pinoak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

