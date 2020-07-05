All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 835 Fair Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
835 Fair Oaks Drive
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:27 AM

835 Fair Oaks Drive

835 Fair Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

835 Fair Oaks Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
playground
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
Multiple application has been received. Move in ready!The perfect 4 bed 2 bath floor plan for family! Great size backyard. Common areas for property is catch & release fishing pond, playground, greenbelt for jogging, and bike path.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Fair Oaks Drive have any available units?
835 Fair Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 Fair Oaks Drive have?
Some of 835 Fair Oaks Drive's amenities include dishwasher, playground, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Fair Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
835 Fair Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Fair Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 835 Fair Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 835 Fair Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 835 Fair Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 835 Fair Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 Fair Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Fair Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 835 Fair Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 835 Fair Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 835 Fair Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Fair Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 Fair Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District