Multiple application has been received. Move in ready!The perfect 4 bed 2 bath floor plan for family! Great size backyard. Common areas for property is catch & release fishing pond, playground, greenbelt for jogging, and bike path.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 835 Fair Oaks Drive have any available units?
835 Fair Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.