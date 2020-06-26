Rent Calculator
All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 817 Chickasaw Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
817 Chickasaw Trace
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:19 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
817 Chickasaw Trace
817 Chickasaw Trace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
817 Chickasaw Trace, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Amenities
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 2BEDROOM 1BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR 161, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE.REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 817 Chickasaw Trace have any available units?
817 Chickasaw Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 817 Chickasaw Trace have?
Some of 817 Chickasaw Trace's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 817 Chickasaw Trace currently offering any rent specials?
817 Chickasaw Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Chickasaw Trace pet-friendly?
No, 817 Chickasaw Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 817 Chickasaw Trace offer parking?
Yes, 817 Chickasaw Trace offers parking.
Does 817 Chickasaw Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Chickasaw Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Chickasaw Trace have a pool?
No, 817 Chickasaw Trace does not have a pool.
Does 817 Chickasaw Trace have accessible units?
No, 817 Chickasaw Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Chickasaw Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Chickasaw Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
