All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 810 Tapley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
810 Tapley Street
Last updated August 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

810 Tapley Street

810 Tapley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

810 Tapley Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Tyre Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 8/31/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Tapley Street have any available units?
810 Tapley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 810 Tapley Street currently offering any rent specials?
810 Tapley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Tapley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Tapley Street is pet friendly.
Does 810 Tapley Street offer parking?
Yes, 810 Tapley Street offers parking.
Does 810 Tapley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Tapley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Tapley Street have a pool?
Yes, 810 Tapley Street has a pool.
Does 810 Tapley Street have accessible units?
No, 810 Tapley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Tapley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Tapley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Tapley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Tapley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District