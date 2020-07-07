All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:56 AM

809 Tuskegee Street

Location

809 Tuskegee Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Tyre Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home nestled in Grand Prairie, TX. Offering 1,359 sq ft of living space, it features hardwood floors, plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with all black appliances, garage, and much more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Tuskegee Street have any available units?
809 Tuskegee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Tuskegee Street have?
Some of 809 Tuskegee Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Tuskegee Street currently offering any rent specials?
809 Tuskegee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Tuskegee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Tuskegee Street is pet friendly.
Does 809 Tuskegee Street offer parking?
Yes, 809 Tuskegee Street offers parking.
Does 809 Tuskegee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Tuskegee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Tuskegee Street have a pool?
No, 809 Tuskegee Street does not have a pool.
Does 809 Tuskegee Street have accessible units?
No, 809 Tuskegee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Tuskegee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Tuskegee Street does not have units with dishwashers.

