712 Kingston Dr
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:45 AM
712 Kingston Dr
712 Kingston Drive
No Longer Available
Location
712 Kingston Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
712 Kingston Dr Available 05/15/20 Spacious duplex in Grand prairie - Super 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage. Ceramic tile floors thru out the entire home. With a fenced in backyard.
(RLNE5684463)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 712 Kingston Dr have any available units?
712 Kingston Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 712 Kingston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
712 Kingston Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Kingston Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Kingston Dr is pet friendly.
Does 712 Kingston Dr offer parking?
Yes, 712 Kingston Dr offers parking.
Does 712 Kingston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Kingston Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Kingston Dr have a pool?
No, 712 Kingston Dr does not have a pool.
Does 712 Kingston Dr have accessible units?
No, 712 Kingston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Kingston Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Kingston Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Kingston Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Kingston Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
