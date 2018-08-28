Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 710 Kingston Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
710 Kingston Dr
Last updated February 4 2020 at 8:49 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
710 Kingston Dr
710 Kingston Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
710 Kingston Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
710 Kingston Dr Available 03/16/20 Spacious 4 bedroom Duplex! - Super nice 4-2-2 Duplex featuring ceramic tile floors and fenced yard. 2 car garage. Call to view today! Tenant occupied until 2-29-20
(RLNE5517582)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 710 Kingston Dr have any available units?
710 Kingston Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
Is 710 Kingston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
710 Kingston Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Kingston Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Kingston Dr is pet friendly.
Does 710 Kingston Dr offer parking?
Yes, 710 Kingston Dr offers parking.
Does 710 Kingston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Kingston Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Kingston Dr have a pool?
No, 710 Kingston Dr does not have a pool.
Does 710 Kingston Dr have accessible units?
No, 710 Kingston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Kingston Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Kingston Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Kingston Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Kingston Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Similar Pages
Grand Prairie 1 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with Parking
Grand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sheffield Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District