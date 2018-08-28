All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 710 Kingston Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
710 Kingston Dr
Last updated February 4 2020 at 8:49 PM

710 Kingston Dr

710 Kingston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

710 Kingston Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
710 Kingston Dr Available 03/16/20 Spacious 4 bedroom Duplex! - Super nice 4-2-2 Duplex featuring ceramic tile floors and fenced yard. 2 car garage. Call to view today! Tenant occupied until 2-29-20

(RLNE5517582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Kingston Dr have any available units?
710 Kingston Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 710 Kingston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
710 Kingston Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Kingston Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Kingston Dr is pet friendly.
Does 710 Kingston Dr offer parking?
Yes, 710 Kingston Dr offers parking.
Does 710 Kingston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Kingston Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Kingston Dr have a pool?
No, 710 Kingston Dr does not have a pool.
Does 710 Kingston Dr have accessible units?
No, 710 Kingston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Kingston Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Kingston Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Kingston Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Kingston Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District