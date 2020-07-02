All apartments in Grand Prairie
706 Northeast 17th Street
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:46 AM

706 Northeast 17th Street

706 Northeast 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

706 Northeast 17th Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 1.5 bath home in Grand Prairie includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage. The home is located It's minutes from establishments including Metro by T-Mobile, Pollo Regio, Dallas Tamales Cafe, Theo's Drive Inn, La Michoacana Meat Market, Heavenly Sweets and more. It's also close to Prairie Park, Turner Park, and Downtown Grand Prairie. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Northeast 17th Street have any available units?
706 Northeast 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 Northeast 17th Street have?
Some of 706 Northeast 17th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Northeast 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
706 Northeast 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Northeast 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Northeast 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 706 Northeast 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 706 Northeast 17th Street offers parking.
Does 706 Northeast 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Northeast 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Northeast 17th Street have a pool?
No, 706 Northeast 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 706 Northeast 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 706 Northeast 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Northeast 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 Northeast 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

