Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
702 W Warrior Tr
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

702 W Warrior Tr

702 West Warrior Trail · No Longer Available
Location

702 West Warrior Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Grand Prairie 1/1 $890

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Perimeter fence, Laundry room, School bus stop, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Custom built-ins, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators
Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad#786 *pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 W Warrior Tr have any available units?
702 W Warrior Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 W Warrior Tr have?
Some of 702 W Warrior Tr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 W Warrior Tr currently offering any rent specials?
702 W Warrior Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 W Warrior Tr pet-friendly?
No, 702 W Warrior Tr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 702 W Warrior Tr offer parking?
Yes, 702 W Warrior Tr offers parking.
Does 702 W Warrior Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 W Warrior Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 W Warrior Tr have a pool?
Yes, 702 W Warrior Tr has a pool.
Does 702 W Warrior Tr have accessible units?
Yes, 702 W Warrior Tr has accessible units.
Does 702 W Warrior Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 W Warrior Tr has units with dishwashers.

