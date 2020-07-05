6868 Shoreview Drive

Amenities
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME IN GRAND PENINSULA! Tons of upgrades including wood floors, gas fireplace, HUGE THREE (3) CAR GARAGE. Cooks delight kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, built in microwave and gas range. Charming Breakfast nook overlooks lush backyard and LARGE open patio. Elegant Formal dining room. Study-Library. Large master suite with vaulted ceiling, garden tub, separate shower. Community pool, fitness center, playground. Close to schools, restaurants and shopping. MANSFIELD ISD! HURRY!