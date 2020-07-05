All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 6868 Shoreview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
6868 Shoreview Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:00 AM

6868 Shoreview Drive

6868 Shoreview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6868 Shoreview Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Grand Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME IN GRAND PENINSULA! Tons of upgrades including wood floors, gas fireplace, HUGE THREE (3) CAR GARAGE. Cooks delight kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, built in microwave and gas range. Charming Breakfast nook overlooks lush backyard and LARGE open patio. Elegant Formal dining room. Study-Library. Large master suite with vaulted ceiling, garden tub, separate shower. Community pool, fitness center, playground. Close to schools, restaurants and shopping. MANSFIELD ISD! HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6868 Shoreview Drive have any available units?
6868 Shoreview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6868 Shoreview Drive have?
Some of 6868 Shoreview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6868 Shoreview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6868 Shoreview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6868 Shoreview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6868 Shoreview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 6868 Shoreview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6868 Shoreview Drive offers parking.
Does 6868 Shoreview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6868 Shoreview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6868 Shoreview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6868 Shoreview Drive has a pool.
Does 6868 Shoreview Drive have accessible units?
No, 6868 Shoreview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6868 Shoreview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6868 Shoreview Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District